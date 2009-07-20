Kevin Martin Primed To Drop Buckets This Season

While watching the Kings/Knicks summer league game this weekend, one crazy thought crossed my mind: the Kings won’t be that bad this season. Overnight, Tyreke Evans is proving that he’s going to be a very tough matchup for Western Conference PGs with his 6-6 frame, Omri Casspi will be a solid contributor and Jason Thompson could be a breakout stat a la LaMarcus Aldridge. But although he wasn’t in the building, the piece that will complete the Kings was busy putting in work.

Although Kevin Martin averaged 24.6 points per game last year, he missed 31 games, so getting back to 100% was his main goal this summer. And when guys want to take their game to the next level in the offseason, more often than not guys look to the reigning NBA Finals MVP Kobe Bryant for inspiration.

The Lakers star has long been known for beginning his offseason workouts at 6 a.m., pushing himself to wake up when it’s dark and arrive at the gym long before anyone else. Martin pushed the schedule back a bit, starting at 6:30 a.m. four to five days a week for much of the summer while lifting weights four days a week as well. He arrives with two of his closest friends from his hometown of Zanesville, Ohio, then executes the workout routine provided by his personal coach, David Thorpe, before returning at night for another session. “I just decided I was getting up early to see where my dedication was because we’re trying to turn this team around â€“ the mentality on the team and the whole organization,” Martin said. “Turn the lights on and then turn them off, too. That’s what I’m doing this summer. It’s a lot tougher than what I thought it was.”

So while it will still remain to be seen whether or not the Kings will bring anything to the table this season, Martin is doing everything he can to make it happen.

