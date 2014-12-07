Kevin McHale Says Injured Dwight Howard “Won’t Be Back Anytime Soon”

The Houston Rockets are 16-4, but even that sterling record belies just how impressive they’ve been in the early going of 2014-2015. Kevin McHale’s team has performed at an elite level despite three starters missing more than half of the schedule thus far. The Rockets will need to continue leaning on confidence gleaned from that success despite a depleted roster going forward, too. According to McHale, All-Star center Dwight Howard “won’t be back anytime soon.”

Houston’s coach made the comments while discussing the return of starting point guard Patrick Beverley. Via Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle:

While discussing Pat Beverley’s return from a strained left hamstring, Rockets coach Kevin McHale said “It would be nice to get everybody else back, but that won’t be happening any time soon.” McHale had previously said he hoped that Howard, who has been out since Nov. 19, might be ready to return in time to play on the Rockets’ road trip Wednesday and Thursday to play Golden State and Sacramento. Asked if he had a better feel for Howard’s timetable, he said again, “He won’t be back anytime soon.”

Howard has been sidelined since November 19 with a strained right knee. Intel on the injury has been fleeting, leading some to believe that the Rockets are understating its severity. That there is still no timeline for the big man’s return lends further credence to that notion.

Most encouraging about Houston’s play sans Howard has been its performance on the defensive end. The Rockets’ season-long 96.5 defensive rating ranks second in the league, and they’ve almost managed the same pace in Howard’s absence by allowing 99.1 points per 100 possessions over their last nine games. That Beverley and fellow starter Terrence Jones – each defensive pluses at the very least – have also been sidelined over that timeframe supports the ida that Houston’s new defensive aptitude is here to stay.

It’s likely that the Rockets are simply being cautious with Howard. They’re playing well without him, after all, and there’s no reason to sacrifice viability of his future health by rushing him back to the lineup too soon. Patience is always prudent regarding injuries, and Houston knows it.

If Howard is still out as the New Year approaches, though, it will certainly be time for greater concern.

