Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors opened the season winning six of their first seven games and, in short, there isn’t much to worry about for the NBA’s best team. However, Klay Thompson struggled mightily with his jump shot in the team’s opening stretch and, even if there was plenty of reason to believe he would bounce back, the All-Star guard didn’t seem to be in a good flow.

On Monday evening, though, Thompson broke out of his slump in a big way, bludgeoning the Chicago Bulls, whose team defense is a great remedy for anyone struggling, in the first quarter.

Thompson had everything going and, when his initial onslaught was over, the sharp-shooting guard had 22 points.