After not playing basketball since June 2019 with a torn ACL, Warriors wing Klay Thompson reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury on Wednesday and is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury. The news broke just before the NBA Draft on Wednesday through reporting from Shams Charania of The Athletic and later confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Klay Thompson was unable to place weight on his lower leg injury leaving the gym today, sources said. Everyone is hoping for the best. https://t.co/kcxYJczNmX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 18, 2020

Thompson's possible injury involves his lower right leg today, source tells ESPN. Again, his ACL had been on his left knee. https://t.co/V5JTcG9pBy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

The Warriors played things cautiously with Thompson as he recovered from the torn ACL, which he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and did not rush him back from the injury last season as they slumped to the lottery without he or Steph Curry. As Woj notes, it’s his right leg, so not the same leg as the one he’s been rehabbing from the torn ACL.

Golden State holds the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday night’s draft and was expected to be in the running for a top playoff seed once again with Curry and Thompson healthy. The success of the Warriors is probably secondary to Thompson’s health at this point, but it would also change the calculations in Golden State and for Western Conference playoff contenders if Thompson’s latest injury forced him even to miss training camp or the start of the season, let alone another several months.

LeBron James posted to Twitter offering prayers and hoping for the best for his fellow All-Star.