DimeMag

Report: Klay Thompson Suffered A Lower Leg Injury And Is Being Evaluated

by:

After not playing basketball since June 2019 with a torn ACL, Warriors wing Klay Thompson reportedly suffered a lower-leg injury on Wednesday and is being evaluated to determine the severity of the injury. The news broke just before the NBA Draft on Wednesday through reporting from Shams Charania of The Athletic and later confirmed by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors played things cautiously with Thompson as he recovered from the torn ACL, which he suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, and did not rush him back from the injury last season as they slumped to the lottery without he or Steph Curry. As Woj notes, it’s his right leg, so not the same leg as the one he’s been rehabbing from the torn ACL.

Golden State holds the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday night’s draft and was expected to be in the running for a top playoff seed once again with Curry and Thompson healthy. The success of the Warriors is probably secondary to Thompson’s health at this point, but it would also change the calculations in Golden State and for Western Conference playoff contenders if Thompson’s latest injury forced him even to miss training camp or the start of the season, let alone another several months.

LeBron James posted to Twitter offering prayers and hoping for the best for his fellow All-Star.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×