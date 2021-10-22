Klay Thompson Is Upset He Isn’t On The NBA’s 75 Greatest Players List

The NBA released the final segment of its Top 75 player list on Thursday evening, commemorating the league’s 75th anniversary by honoring all-time greats. Inevitably, the discourse would quickly shift to which players may have been snubbed from the final collection, even as players like Reggie Miller and Dominique Wilkins expressed real gratitude for making the cut. As with any list, there are selections that are more questionable than others but, in the moments after the grand reveal, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson seemingly became the first current All-Star to express frustration about not making the list.

Thompson, who has been sidelined for more than two years with injury, is a five-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion. He is regarded as one of the best three-point shooters of all-time, knocking down 41.9 percent of his career attempts from beyond the arc and ranking in the top 20 all-time in three-pointers at the age of 31.

With Thompson’s positive defensive contributions and overall profile, he certainly may have been on various ballots, and it is possible he was on the short list of “others receiving votes.” It will be interesting to see if Thompson elaborates on this apparent social media frustration but, in the coming hours, other players could join him, and the discourse will continue.