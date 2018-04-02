Getty Image

Klay Thompson is as unique a personality as you’ll find in an NBA All-Star. The Warriors sharp-shooting guard is as laid back as any player in the league and his laissez-faire attitude works perfectly for being a tertiary star on the NBA’s ultimate super team.

Thompson’s abilities on the court are unassailable. He’s one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history already and he’s quietly a crucial defensive presence on the perimeter for Golden State. However, his unassuming nature and willingness to operate out of the spotlight makes him something of a mysterious figure, which only adds to his legend in Oakland.

His teammates even find Thompson to be something of an enigma. Sometimes it’s finding out that he’s been letting loose in China at dance clubs. Other times, it’s not knowing where he is during practice. Kevin Durant recently told a phenomenal story about that latter situation on the Bill Simmons Podcast, explaining that the day before Thompson had his incredible 60-point game, Klay no-showed practice and had a fairly incredible explanation.