Getty Image

When the Rockets won Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday night, the expectation was Golden State would follow suit in the nightcap and officially set the rematch of last year’s incredible Western Conference Finals for this weekend.

Instead, the Clippers marched into Oracle Arena and put up 71 first half points en route to a 129-121 win, that featured some late game heroics from professional bucket getter Lou Williams. It was an impressive showing from L.A., who continue to show incredible heart and determination in this series, but ultimately this was a disappointing effort from the Warriors, who couldn’t have seemed much less interested on the defensive end for much of the proceedings.

They still had a chance, thanks in large part to Kevin Durant’s 45-point night, but their inability to find consistent defensive energy to get stops was troubling. After the game, it was clear the Warriors were frustrated by the performance and weren’t in much of a mood to put on a smiling face with the media. Klay Thompson, who is typically pretty reserved, was very clearly upset with the effort in Game 5 from himself and the team. He bristled at the idea they needed to build on Game 5, saying flatly that they “sucked” and needed to go win big in Game 6 like they’re capable of.