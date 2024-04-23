The New York Knicks are heading to Philadelphia with a 2-0 series lead. During Monday night’s Game 2 of their first round series, the Knicks played host to the 76ers at Madison Square Garden and looked like they were going to lose their homecourt advantage in the series, as the Sixers — powered by a pair of huge performances from Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid — held a 5-point lead as the game entered the final 30 seconds.

And then, an insane sequence occurred during the game’s waning moments to give New York a 104-101 win. After a scramble on the ground, Jalen Brunson knocked down a three to cut the lead to two. And then, the Knicks’ defense forced an awkward inbounds pass to Maxey, who got trapped, hit the deck after some contact from Josh Hart went uncalled, and turned the ball over. A miss by Donte DiVincenzo got cleaned up by Isaiah Hartenstein, and eventually, the ball made its way back to DiVincenzo, who hit the three to put the Knicks ahead.

DIVINCENZO AND BRUNSON DRILL BACK-TO-BACK 3'S AND THE KNICKS TAKE THE LEAD! 🔥 13.1 REMAINING IN GAME 2 ON TNT 🍿 pic.twitter.com/x0PwLjhsbw — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2024

The moment was so big that it earned a rare double bang from legendary play-by-play man Mike Breen.

There was still plenty of time left for Philly, which got Maxey going towards the rim with a head of steam. But Hartenstein came up huge once again, as he rejected the layup, it fell into the arms of OG Anunoby, and he hit both free throws to put the Knicks up three.

I'm ready to build the Isaiah Hartenstein statue outside MSG, personally pic.twitter.com/PmW1CpXssu — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) April 23, 2024

While the Sixers got one more chance, a Joel Embiid heave hit the back of the rim, and Philly’s hopes of stealing one in New York were dashed.