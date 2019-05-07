Knicks Evaluators Are Reportedly ‘High’ On Duke’s Cam Reddish In The 2019 Draft

05.07.19 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The Knicks, like the rest of the 14 worst teams in the NBA this season, will learn where they’ll pick in the 2019 NBA Draft next week when the Draft Lottery takes place.

Every Knicks fan is dreaming of landing the top overall pick and Duke superstar Zion Williamson, but there is only a 14 percent chance of that happening. As such, the Knicks have to be ready for other scenarios that see them slip in the lottery, and they are apparently fans of another one of Duke’s freshmen.

Ian Begley of SNY reports the Knicks talent evaluators are high on Cam Reddish, who had a rough season at Duke that dropped his draft profile considerably for many. The Knicks cannot pick worse than fifth overall, and as such it would be stunning to see him go to New York, but he apparently has caught their eye.

