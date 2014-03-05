Knicks Fans Plan Rally Of Protest As Team Continues Slide In The East

The Knicks faithful are reportedly set to protest the direction of the team under owner James Dolan on March 19, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. The announcement of the protest comes during yet another Knicks losing streak, currently at 7 straight after Tuesday’s loss to the Pistons, and which has all but eliminated the Knicks from playoff contention this season.

Where to even begin with this one. Discussing the Knicks has become like a weekly ritual in masochism, not because we’re Knicks fans (we love all NBA teams equally here at Dime), but because of the never-ending NYC media’s appetite for controversy, conspiracy, rumor and innuendo. Nothing is as it seems in New York, and owner and Garden Chairman James “JD and the Straight Shot” Dolan are to blame.

Three like-minded Knicks fans, Michael Brown, Anthony Samaroo and Mark Griffin are the rally’s promoters. As they’ve detailed in their mission statement on their KF4L Facebook Page (Knicks Fan For Life), they call the Knicks owner out for a multitude of offenses. As iterated by Berman:

“Dolan’s failure to allow knowledgeable basketball people the autonomy/power to make basketball related decisions…His insistence on overriding the opinions of his basketball people by bidding against himself in negotiations and overpaying in trades.”

It isn’t just Dolan who has inspired the ire of the group though, as Berman notes. General Manager Steve Mills has also occasioned their enmity:

“The rehiring of Steve Mills who has never been in the GM role before and presided over one of the most embarrassing eras in Knick history. “[Mills] has yet to speak to the media or fans about the state of the team since he came back. The fans deserve explanations.”

The Knicks team, though, has plenty on its plate already. So at least the triumvirate behind KF4L is sticking it to the management rather than the players and coach.

Mike Woodson, who has been on the hot seat for the last couple months, and recently admitted that he’s “failed somewhat” to get his Knicks team over the burden of so much losing when preseason expectations were so high. Um, you think?

Sean Deveney at the Sporting News suggests that Carmelo Anthony is the reason the Knicks haven’t cut the cord with Woody and his goatee. Deveney’s thinking is the loathsome Knicks management will do anything â€” even keep Woodson â€” if they think it’ll appease their star.

‘Melo will be a free agent on July 1, and while he’s continually reiterated he wants to stay a Knick, their record and long-term ability to team him with another superstar make his return next season a tenuous one at best. That’s despite New York’s ability to offer him an extra year and $33 million more than any other team.

Long-time Dolan agitator, Frank Isola of the New York Daily News seems to think ‘Melo’s free agency is actually a blessing because they can choose not to offer ‘Melo the max and regroup for a run at the free agents available in the summer of 2015, as well as a high first round pick in the 2015 Draft (which league rules prevent the Knicks from trading and which is probably the only reason they still have it).

The team is such a clusterf**k, we actually think you should read Mike Lupica’s desultory piece on the Knicks without irony. We might even show up for this rally on March 19 despite not having any allegiance to the team. New York deserves so much better, especially at the prices fans are paying if they want to catch a Knicks game.

Here’s how the KF4L rally organizers ended their missive to Berman:

“We understand Dolan will not sell. We understand change may not come of this. We just want our voices heard. We want to remind Dolan and the NBA that our voices matter. We buy the tickets, the jerseys, the NBA League Pass subscriptions. We are frustrated. We are tired. We deserve better.”

Amen.

(KF4L; New York Post)

