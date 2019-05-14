Getty Image

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place this evening, with the results being announced at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN ahead of the start of Western Conference Finals.

The Knicks, Cavs, and Suns each hold a 14% chance of landing the top pick in the first year of the new lottery rules created in an effort to curb tanking for the best odds. Much of the conversation going into Tuesday’s lottery is about the Knicks, as the idea of Zion Williamson ending up playing in Madison Square Garden — with the potential of having star teammates like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving — is tantalizing.

However, aside from the odds not being great for New York getting the top pick at only 14%, the dream of Zion on the Knicks may not come true even if the ping-pong balls fall in their favor. According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the Knicks will turn attention to an Anthony Davis trade should they win the lottery, with the idea of trying to bring him in to immediately contend for the Eastern Conference crown by adding him to their hopeful star free agency tandem.