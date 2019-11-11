When the New York Knicks didn’t hit on any of their star free agents this summer there was an obvious expectation that adjustments had to be made. This wasn’t going to be a franchise back on the rise with likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but one that continues to find itself. They didn’t commit to anyone long-term and taking flyers on guys like Julius Randle and Bobby Portis, but there was always a concern with how it would fit together. The general idea, though, is that this should understand what they have over the next two seasons and then re-adjust with cap room after that.

That was until the games started this fall. The Knicks fit together has been similar to that of fitting square pegs into round holes. It’s early, but they have the NBA’s worst net rating and offense. They lack NBA starters at guards and the flurry of forwards and tweeners on the roster has made fitting the pieces they do have extremely difficult on Knicks coach David Fizdale. This lack of cohesion and results have put the Knicks at a 2-8 record, and there’s a growing tension showing from the organization. Following the Knicks loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, team execs Steve Mills and Scott Perry held a surprising press conference postgame to address the team’s early season struggles.

“Given that this is our 10th game, we felt like we had an obligation to come and speak to you guys,” Mills said. “Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now. We think the team’s not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at and that’s something that we think we have to collectively do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season.

To say this is odd would be an understatement. While it’s not uncommon for the general manager or team president to address the media, they don’t typically have this kind of press conference immediately after a loss. And according to Frank Isola of The Athletic, this impromptu conference was directly ordered by Knicks owner James Dolan.

What Mills didn’t say is that he and Dolan spoke at length during halftime of the blowout loss and, according to one source, Dolan told Mills he was “disappointed” with the team’s 2-8 start. The same source said that Dolan ordered his top basketball decision-makers to address the media after the game, which is highly unusual but interesting nonetheless.

It’s very apparent that, while the Knicks weren’t expecting the team to compete for a championship, they wanted to at least put out a product that was competitive. That hasn’t happened, and the question then becomes who that failure to compete falls on. With most teams the first person that takes blame for failures on the court is the coach. During the press conference, Mills and Perry put their full support behind Fizdale.

