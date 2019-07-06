Getty Image

A day after an earthquake shook southern California and the surrounding areas, the first night of Las Vegas Summer League was suspended following a second quake in the same area.

An earthquake registering a 7.1 magnitude hit and the effects of it were felt all the way in Las Vegas, where the ground shook and the scoreboard and speakers in the Thomas and Mack Center where the Knicks and Pelicans were playing in the fourth quarter. Zion Williamson’s debut had already ended due to banging knees in the first half, but players were removed from the floor and play was suspended with 7:53 to go in the fourth quarter following the quake.