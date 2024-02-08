The New York Knicks are making a move at the trade deadline to bring in a pair of veterans. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a deal send Alec Burks back to New York.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to send guard Alec Burks to the New York Knicks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Hy4HPHGBrV — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic added the details on what Detroit will get back for Burks, who is entering the final year of his contract before hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. In addition to a pair of future second-round picks from the Knicks’ war chest of draft capital, third-year wing Quentin Grimes is on his way to the Motor City.

The Knicks are trading package around Quentin Grimes to Pistons for Alec Burks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The Knicks are sending Quentin Grimes and two future second-round picks to the Pistons in the Burks deal, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/NFGlHP0QFb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

And then, word came out that this deal is much bigger than just Burks and Grimes. Both Wojnarowski and Charania reported that New York will also acquire Bojan Bogdanovic, with Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn making their way to Detroit in the deal.

The Pistons are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks too, sources tell ESPN. Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn will go to Detroit. https://t.co/tYqAVNQHXT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Detroit is trading Bojan Bogdanovic to New York, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/f62YlKzWjL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Full trade, per ESPN Sources:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Burks and Bogdanovic — the latter of whom has a partial guarantee on his contract for next season — have been two of the most prominent names to watch as we’ve approached the deadline, and both should give the Knicks a shot in the arm on the offensive end of the floor, particularly as they are waiting for guys like Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson to return from injuries. As for the Pistons, Grimes is the headliner here, as they turned a pair of their older players into a young wing who has flashed two-way potential during his time in New York. He has, in the past, voiced frustration about his role with the team.

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game while connecting on 41.5 percent of his attempts from three, while Burks is at 12.6 points a night and 40.1 percent shooting from behind the arc.