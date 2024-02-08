bojan bogdanovic
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Pistons Will Trade Bojan Bogdanovic And Alec Burks To The Knicks

The New York Knicks are making a move at the trade deadline to bring in a pair of veterans. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks and the Detroit Pistons agreed to a deal send Alec Burks back to New York.

Wojnarowski and Shams Charania of The Athletic added the details on what Detroit will get back for Burks, who is entering the final year of his contract before hitting unrestricted free agency this summer. In addition to a pair of future second-round picks from the Knicks’ war chest of draft capital, third-year wing Quentin Grimes is on his way to the Motor City.

And then, word came out that this deal is much bigger than just Burks and Grimes. Both Wojnarowski and Charania reported that New York will also acquire Bojan Bogdanovic, with Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn making their way to Detroit in the deal.

Burks and Bogdanovic — the latter of whom has a partial guarantee on his contract for next season — have been two of the most prominent names to watch as we’ve approached the deadline, and both should give the Knicks a shot in the arm on the offensive end of the floor, particularly as they are waiting for guys like Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson to return from injuries. As for the Pistons, Grimes is the headliner here, as they turned a pair of their older players into a young wing who has flashed two-way potential during his time in New York. He has, in the past, voiced frustration about his role with the team.

Bogdanovic is averaging 20.2 points per game while connecting on 41.5 percent of his attempts from three, while Burks is at 12.6 points a night and 40.1 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×