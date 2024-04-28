The Knicks and Sixers met in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon for Game 4 of their first round series, with the Sixers hoping to even up the series before it goes back to New York. The Sixers were rolling to start the game, as they jumped out to an early double-digit advantage as Tyrese Maxey continued his strong series and Joel Embiid picked up where he left off after a 50-point performance in Game 3.

Maxey step-back… CASH 👌 Sixers lead 23-15 in Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/6xyUS7lNMs — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

Coming off 50 in Game 3… Embiid knocks the turnaround for 10 in the 1st quarter of Game 4 🔥 NYK-PHI on ABC pic.twitter.com/jSzASLumoj — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

The Knicks would start to claw their way back into the game, first taking advantage of Embiid going to the bench (where Philly has struggled all series) and then maintaining some positive momentum even when he came back as Jalen Brunson was in a rhythm and got the Knicks all the way back to take a lead in the second quarter.

Brunson shimmy & floater to cap a 10-2 Knicks run! He's got 14 already as the Knicks trail by 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/4z55nfQJJQ — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

BRUNSON ON FIRE EARLY 🔥 He's got 21 as the Knicks take the lead on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/8F854t6oKw — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

The two teams would go back-and-forth from there, with Philly taking a two-point lead into the break. The second half followed a similar script to the first, with the Sixers again darting out to a lead thanks to Maxey and Embiid.

AND THE FOUL! Maxey's got 18 as Philly leads by 8… https://t.co/nyBgidosot pic.twitter.com/QeTT2NM6a4 — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

But once again the Knicks had an answer as Brunson continued his spectacular play, getting support from OG Anunoby on offense and Josh Hart leading the way on the boards and defensive end as New York claimed a one-point edge going to the fourth.

Jalen Brunson pumps and gets the And-1 to go… he's got 28 on ABC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eybuEUFmdW — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

At that point, every Knicks fan held their breath after Brunson went to the locker room after banging knees on the final play of the third quarter. The Sixers would take advantage of his absence to start the quarter as they briefly reclaimed the lead on a Cam Payne pull-up three.

Cam Payne's 3 retakes a Philly lead… we got a good one brewing in the 4th on ABC 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rYtBloKBkY — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

Despite leaving Joel Embiid in the game and not giving him his usual rest, the Sixers could not go on a run with Brunson out, as Hart and Anunoby led a tremendous effort on the defensive end.

JOSH HART STANDS TALL AT THE RIM ❌ NYK-PHI | 4Q Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/RbVdfekmsJ — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

When Brunson emerged from the locker room to allow the Knicks faithful to breathe a sigh of relief, he quickly got back to work and re-established a New York advantage.

BRUNSON FADES FOR 40 🔥 The first 40p, 10a game in Knicks postseason franchise history! NYK-PHI | Game 4 on ABC pic.twitter.com/k9V7nGsUDq — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

A new career playoff high for Jalen Brunson… 42 POINTS 👏👏 Knicks lead 90-89 in Game 4 on ABC#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/nOZ8sQ8Y1j — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

While Brunson did just about everything offensively, scoring nearly half of the Knicks points, it was a full team effort on defense. The Sixers could just not get anything going in the fourth quarter, as Embiid looked gassed and refused to go inside despite being guarded by OG Anunoby throughout the fourth quarter, and the Knicks perimeter defenders denied Maxey lanes to the rim.

Precious Achiuwa with the clutch block to force a shot clock violation! Knicks lead 92-89 with less than 3 minutes to play on ABC 👀 pic.twitter.com/g1BkTo9zmJ — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

The Knicks certainly didn’t go run away and hide, as they had their own offensive struggles, but when they absolutely needed a bucket they were able to turn to Brunson, who the Sixers just had no answers for all game in a 97-92 Knicks win.

BRUNSON FLOATS IT UP. KNICKS BY 6. Jalen has 45 points… 55.5 seconds to play on ABC. pic.twitter.com/64f0VuIGW9 — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

Brunson finished the game with 47 points (18-of-34 shooting) and 10 assists, putting forth one of the best playoff performances in Knicks franchise history — his 47 points is the most by a Knick in a playoff game ever. OG Anunoby was the best player in support of Brunson, posting 16 points and 14 rebounds, while also handling the responsibility of defending Embiid throughout the fourth quarter due to foul trouble for Hartenstein. Deuce McBride chipped in 13 off the bench, which was vital with the rest of the Knicks struggling from the field, and while Josh Hart had a rough shooting night, he still was a positive impact thanks to 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.