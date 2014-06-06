Kobe Addresses LeBron’s Cramping On Instagram

Everyone’s shared their opinion on LeBron James and his cramps, well, everyone except for Kobe Bryant. Scratch that, he just addressed the issue on his Instagram feed.
As you may know, LeBron is a Powerade client, which led to a hilarious swipe from the Gatorade twitter account last night. Kobe is an investor in the BodyArmor Sports Drink, and posted this on his Instagram just now:
The description of the photo reads:
Pro and college players should be allowed to CHOOSE what sports drink hydrates them the best and not be FORCED to drink LEAGUE SPONSORS. #AthletesChoice 2 much on the line for cramping #UpgradeYourSportsDrink @drinkbodyarmor #AthletesFirst
So, not exactly a direct shot at LeBron for leaving the game with cramps, but we can assume this is what the discussion will eventually turn into.
Perhaps in some dark corner of his mind, this is Kobe’s way of reminding LeBron that he not only has more rings than him, but also the better sports drink. It’s Kobe. I’m not putting it past him.
What do you think?
You had it on point until that last few lines, then it might as well have been a TMZ article, Kobe is just trying to make a legitimate statement….athletes should be able to drink what they want and not what the league wants them to drink….LeBron has to follow his sponsors and not be caught with competitor brands….kobe does too and thats all he’s saying….LeBron would have been able to play otherwise
Great savvy by marketers to spin this in their direction. Plenty of time for LeBron to reverse the narrative, the CHIP is what matters. You better believe the folks at W+K and Nike are cooking up something too.
this article is retarded. Kobe meant nothing disrespectful by his post and is just looking out for Lebron’s best interest
Your company should be disappointed in you. Worthless article. Your opinion entered at the end was all made up in your head. And there are people out there looking and wondering if they will publish something that will get read in the medium your are in. And your squander that shot with this monstrosity. Complete disrespect for the craft and your fellow journalist. Someone needs to watch the newsroom on hbo asap. Just because the others don’t have integrity doesn’t mean you should follow suite.
powerade has high fructose corn syrup
What the hell? Society has lost their mind! Athletes can not fall victim to leg cramps without sparking international debate over what they are drinking, and people are cracking jokes over someone pain? SMH….and we wonder what’s wrong with children these days! :-/
Ignorance is bliss.. Kobe endorsed this drink. He is by no means taking shots at Lebron. Voicing his opinion on stupid immature topics is not in his character.