Kobe Addresses LeBron’s Cramping On Instagram

06.06.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

Everyone’s shared their opinion on LeBron James and his cramps, well, everyone except for Kobe Bryant. Scratch that, he just addressed the issue on his Instagram feed.

As you may know, LeBron is a Powerade client, which led to a hilarious swipe from the Gatorade twitter account last night. Kobe is an investor in the BodyArmor Sports Drink, and posted this on his Instagram just now:

The description of the photo reads:

Pro and college players should be allowed to CHOOSE what sports drink hydrates them the best and not be FORCED to drink LEAGUE SPONSORS. #AthletesChoice 2 much on the line for cramping #UpgradeYourSportsDrink @drinkbodyarmor #AthletesFirst

So, not exactly a direct shot at LeBron for leaving the game with cramps, but we can assume this is what the discussion will eventually turn into.

Perhaps in some dark corner of his mind, this is Kobe’s way of reminding LeBron that he not only has more rings than him, but also the better sports drink. It’s Kobe. I’m not putting it past him.

What do you think?

