Kobe Bryant Celebrated His 40th Birthday With An Extremely Kobe Shirt

Instagram/VanessaBryant

Kobe Bryant turned 40 on Thursday, one of those milestone birthdays many would prefer to not think about.

Bryant was never one to age with grace and slide to the periphery, instead battling for years against Father Time on the basketball court as his body slowly deteriorated, most notably with an Achilles injury toward the very end. Bryant won a few of those battles, with the crowning achievement in those efforts being his final NBA game as he dropped 60 points on the Jazz to end his career, but even he knew it was time to hang them up.

To his credit, Bryant seems to be enjoying his post-hoops career, with his budding media company earning some major accolades and he still pops into the NBA world with his ESPN+ show, Detail. While Ice Cube continues to try and lure him back onto the court with the BIG3, Bryant seems content on listening to his body and staying away from competitive basketball. That doesn’t mean he’s still not fighting the good fight against Father Time, as evidenced by his shirt choice for his 40th birthday.