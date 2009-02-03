Kobe Bryant set the Madison Square Garden single-game scoring record tonight with 61 points. Hitting 19-of-31 from the field and 20-of-20 from the line, Mamba made everyone forget about Andrew Bynum‘s injury status, at least for a couple of hours, and the Lakers won in a blowout. Oh, and he only played 36 minutes.

Early in the first quarter, right after I’d turned the game on, I sent an e-mail to one of my boys who works for Nike that said only, “Q-Rich is guarding Kobe. ‘THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE AN EXHIBITION!!” He replied back: “HEEEEEEEELP!!” Q got his help; by the end of the period Mike D’Antoni saw what was happening and switched Wilson Chandler onto Kobe, and I never saw Q again.

Dime’s own Aron Phillips was at MSG for the game and hit up both locker rooms pre-game and post-game, so we’ll be able to get you some behind-the-scenes coverage either tonight or tomorrow morning.