Kobe Bryant At House of Hoops This Friday

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Kobe Bryant
01.21.10 9 years ago 6 Comments

You know whenever Kobe Bryant comes to town to play the Knicks, the city goes crazy. So other than putting in time on the court this Friday, the Black Mamba is also going to be making an appearance at the House of Hoops store up in Harlem after the game. We just got word that they’ll be handing out a very limited amount of tickets to select people at HOH today. So if I was you, I’d ditch Algebra and take an extended lunch break to go through.

From what we’ve gathered, the lucky fans that receive the exclusive ticket will get to attend a private event following the Lakers/Knicks game which will feature a short Q&A with Bryant, and the chance to win his game-worn shoes. KB24 will be hanging with fans and also providing an on-site laser machine for people to laser their new Zoom Kobe Vs.

Let us know if you’re one of the lucky few.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Kobe Bryant
TAGSFootlocker House of HoopsHARLEMKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSNike BasketballNike Zoom Kobe VStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP