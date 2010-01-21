Kobe Bryant At House of Hoops This Friday

You know whenever Kobe Bryant comes to town to play the Knicks, the city goes crazy. So other than putting in time on the court this Friday, the Black Mamba is also going to be making an appearance at the House of Hoops store up in Harlem after the game. We just got word that they’ll be handing out a very limited amount of tickets to select people at HOH today. So if I was you, I’d ditch Algebra and take an extended lunch break to go through.

From what we’ve gathered, the lucky fans that receive the exclusive ticket will get to attend a private event following the Lakers/Knicks game which will feature a short Q&A with Bryant, and the chance to win his game-worn shoes. KB24 will be hanging with fans and also providing an on-site laser machine for people to laser their new Zoom Kobe Vs.

Let us know if you’re one of the lucky few.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.