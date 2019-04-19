Getty Image

On April 11, Mathew Knowles, Beyonce’s father, posted a 23-second video clip to his Twitter page that gave us a brief look at a game of 1-on-1 he played against a young Kobe Bryant on the set of the video for Destiny Child’s “Bug a Boo.” The clip, which has since gone viral, is edited together to show Bryant missing a jumper, followed by Knowles hitting the Black Mamba with a jab step before driving left and hitting lay-up, with some lackadaisical defense played by Bryant.

Check out this video of me and Kobe shooting some hoops on the Bug A Boo video set. If you know me then you know I love playing ball! 🏀

In a chat with Fox Sports, Bryant shared his memories of the game that happened 20 years ago (“Bug a Boo” dropped in 1999), just ahead of Bryant’s fourth season in the NBA.