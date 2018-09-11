Kobe Bryant Is Working With Candace Parker On Her Post Moves

#Kobe Bryant
09.11.18 28 mins ago

Twitter/@JasmineLWatkins

Kobe Bryant leads quite an interesting life in retirement, winning an Oscar and generally inspiring those around him, at least when prompted to do so. In recent weeks, Bryant has provided tutelage to the Alabama football team in the form of motivational speaking and, more directly, a private workout with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as well as others like Mavs rookie Luka Doncic.

Bryant was recently captured taking his advisory talents to the WNBA realm, as he was seen working with Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker on her post game and, particularly, her footwork.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSCANDACE PARKERKOBE BRYANTLos Angeles Sparks

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.04.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP