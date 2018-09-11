Kobe Bryant Is Working With Candace Parker On Her Post Moves

Twitter/@JasmineLWatkins

Kobe Bryant leads quite an interesting life in retirement, winning an Oscar and generally inspiring those around him, at least when prompted to do so. In recent weeks, Bryant has provided tutelage to the Alabama football team in the form of motivational speaking and, more directly, a private workout with Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as well as others like Mavs rookie Luka Doncic.

Bryant was recently captured taking his advisory talents to the WNBA realm, as he was seen working with Los Angeles Sparks star Candace Parker on her post game and, particularly, her footwork.