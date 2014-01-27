Kobe Bryant Chills With 50 Cent & Meryl Streep (Pics)

01.27.14 5 years ago

On Sunday, the Knicks beat the Lakers as Carmelo Anthony followed up his 62-point gem with another 35 against the visiting Lakers in the win. We’ve already detailed the celebrity-studded hobnobbing that goes on at Madison Square Garden, and there was no shortage during Sunday’s matchup on ABC. The bizarre tandem of Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and rapper 50 Cent were spotted court-side and the juxtaposed pair were also seen chilling with an injured Kobe Bryant after the game.

50 Cent and Kobe shared some pics with the Oscar-winning Streep from after the game, including that glorious pic where she appears to be striking a pose.

//instagram.com/p/jpqVdYxNih/embed/

//instagram.com/p/jpqIIHML9M/embed/

//instagram.com/p/jpulrHML0r/embed/

//instagram.com/p/jpoci9ML6r/embed/

Look at how excited Fiddy is to give Kobe some dap after the game…

via All Ball Blog

What do you think they talked about?

