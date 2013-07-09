Kobe Explains Why He Unfollowed Dwight Howard On Twitter

07.09.13 5 years ago

With Dwight Howard dissing L.A. to go to Houston, in part because he reportedly didn’t like Kobe Bryant‘s free agent pitch, it’d make for great drama if the two superstars truly despised each other.

Almost immediately after the announcement, Kobe posted an Instagram photo that reeked of frustration. Then he unfollowed Howard on Twitter.

But Kobe explained last night that it wasn’t because he dislikes the big fella. In typical Mamba fashion, he turned it around to center on winning and losing.

