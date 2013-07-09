Kobe Explains Why He Unfollowed Dwight Howard On Twitter

With Dwight Howard dissing L.A. to go to Houston, in part because he reportedly didn’t like Kobe Bryant‘s free agent pitch, it’d make for great drama if the two superstars truly despised each other.

Almost immediately after the announcement, Kobe posted an Instagram photo that reeked of frustration. Then he unfollowed Howard on Twitter.

But Kobe explained last night that it wasn’t because he dislikes the big fella. In typical Mamba fashion, he turned it around to center on winning and losing.

I wish d12 the best honestly. I just find it hard to follow players that wanna kick my teams ass #thatsjustme — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 9, 2013

