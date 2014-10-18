Video: Kobe Bryant Explodes For Vintage Dunk During Lakers Practice

Kobe Bryant has been the lone bright spot of an otherwise disastrous preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. Notably absent from Mamba’s game despite his surprising success so far, though, is a flash of athleticism that hearkens back to his days as one of the most explosive players in the NBA. No more. At Lakers practice today, Kobe split the defense and propelled off two-feet for a vintage jam.

Okay, so perhaps “vintage” is a bit of a stretch – prime Bryant would have his head near the rim here. But this is certainly encouraging from Kobe nonetheless.

He recently admitted that his game would have to change this season, but also maintained that he wouldn’t be any less effective than before despite that inevitability. While it’s excessive to say that Bryant has been as good as he’s ever been during training camp and exhibition play, he’s certainly been a pleasant surprise and worthwhile offensive fulcrum. And this bit of explosion is just more reason to be optimistic about his prospects for 2014-2015.

Los Angeles’ on the whole, though? That’s a different story.

