Video: Kobe Bryant Explodes For Vintage Dunk During Lakers Practice

#Kobe Bryant
10.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Kobe Bryant has been the lone bright spot of an otherwise disastrous preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers. Notably absent from Mamba’s game despite his surprising success so far, though, is a flash of athleticism that hearkens back to his days as one of the most explosive players in the NBA. No more. At Lakers practice today, Kobe split the defense and propelled off two-feet for a vintage jam.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Okay, so perhaps “vintage” is a bit of a stretch – prime Bryant would have his head near the rim here. But this is certainly encouraging from Kobe nonetheless.

He recently admitted that his game would have to change this season, but also maintained that he wouldn’t be any less effective than before despite that inevitability. While it’s excessive to say that Bryant has been as good as he’s ever been during training camp and exhibition play, he’s certainly been a pleasant surprise and worthwhile offensive fulcrum. And this bit of explosion is just more reason to be optimistic about his prospects for 2014-2015.

Los Angeles’ on the whole, though? That’s a different story.

(Vine via Lakers)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP