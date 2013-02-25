Kobe Bryant Hangs 38 Points & A Bunch Of Crazy Shots On Dallas

#Video #Kobe Bryant
02.25.13 5 years ago

Dallas kept waiting on Kobe Bryant to miss, but down the stretch, it felt like he never did. Almost every game from here on out is a must win for L.A., at least until they catch Houston or Utah. It was doubly important to beat Dallas the team hot on their heels. So Bryant produced one of his best games all season (38 points, with 14 in the fourth, 12 rebounds, seven assists), and then afterwards only needed two words to shut up Mark Cuban.

Will L.A. make the playoffs?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSdallas mavericksDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP