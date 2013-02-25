Kobe Bryant Hangs 38 Points & A Bunch Of Crazy Shots On Dallas

Dallas kept waiting on Kobe Bryant to miss, but down the stretch, it felt like he never did. Almost every game from here on out is a must win for L.A., at least until they catch Houston or Utah. It was doubly important to beat Dallas the team hot on their heels. So Bryant produced one of his best games all season (38 points, with 14 in the fourth, 12 rebounds, seven assists), and then afterwards only needed two words to shut up Mark Cuban.
Will L.A. make the playoffs?
