Kobe Bryant Is Not Facing The End, Just The Beginning

Basketball is not the same without

As a kid growing up in the concrete jungle of Philadelphia, one begins to realize how important basketball is to a society rather quickly. Especially to a society that thrives off of entertainment, creativity and the sheer enjoyment of watching greatness develop. Bryant is, to a younger generation that could not fully digest the Jordan era, greatness incarnated.

It does not need to be said how many championships, trophies, honors or distinctions fill Bryant’s cabinet of accomplishments. The fans know. However, it does need to be said the cultural impact he has left on a newer generation.

The 34-year-old Philadelphian has been a staple in the basketball world since the days he donned the maroon and white sashes of the Lower Merion Aces in the late ’90s. Following his senior season, he entered the 1996 NBA Draft, becoming the first guard to ever do so and the sixth player ever to attempt the feat.

Philadelphia will always remember the moment when Allen Iverson was selected first overall and Bryant, the local prospect, was thrown to the side. Bryant was eventually selected No. 13 overall, and 15 All-Star appearances, 10 NBA First-Team Selections, nine NBA All-Defensive Team nods, and countless playoff runs only begin to describe the legacy of the Mamba.

But it is more than just the stats, the numbers, and the awards that truly make him incredible.

Over Bryant’s 17-year career, he has created an NBA masterpiece, almost like a pseudo-basketball version of a Leonardo Da Vinci portrait. Each Bryant game is a brush-by-brush painting of perfect body control, each dunk and dribble a stroke-by-stroke Eurostep.

When Bryant tore his left Achilles’ tendon on Friday night, the world watched his season end and his career, for the first time, threatened. Through reported pain and tears, he hobbled around on crutches in the locker rooms of the Staple Center, looking vulnerable.

Random tears of devastation and doubt mixed with inner determination and will #countonfamily #countonprayer THANKU #vicodintweets comin ha! — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 13, 2013

The thought of Bryant not being in a playoff series is the equivalent to eating a sandwich without condiments, lettuce or meat. Postseason without Kobe is just bare bread, devoid of the filling necessary to enjoy the meal.

Usually when a player at this age goes down with a devastating injury, the thought is that there is no return, that the player will be a shell of their former self. In this instance, that thought should immediately be thrown off the table.

Yes, it is true that given the aforementioned set of circumstances, a steep decline would normally be in the cards. They would be true for just about anyone else, anyone else besides one of the greatest scorers/competitors in the history of the NBA.