NBA Players Past And Present Mourned The Death Of Kobe Bryant

On Sunday morning, Kobe Bryant was among five killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The 41-year-old Laker legend and future Hall of Famer’s sudden death stunned the sports world, and after the initial reaction of shock and disbelief that most everyone had, tributes and remembrances of Kobe and his legacy, both what he meant to basketball as a whole and to players individually, began pouring in.
NBA players past, present, and future, along with sports and entertainment icons, began issuing their condolences to the Bryant family and mourning his loss. Some were left speechless, while others chose to remember stories and moments they shared with Kobe. For a generation of current players, Kobe was the player they modeled themselves after, as many remembered him by noting that he’s who they wanted to be and was the inspiration for their journey to the NBA.
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!
RIP LEGEND
…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭
you wit me tonight my guy 🥺
This first picture were messages from THIS MORNING!!! .. I wish I didn’t sleep in so I could’ve talked to you .. I can’t even think straight right now.. I’m glad we got to bond over the years .. not only were you a great uncle you were a coach and a mentor to me too .. I love you man..thank you for everything you’ve done .. for this city , for the basketball world , and for me … I won’t let you down .. you always counted on me and lifted me up. Love you unc ❤️ ❤️
More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Amar’e Stoudemire was informed of Bryant’s death following a game in Israel and the emotion that overcame him was raw.
Amare Stoudemire in shock, learning during his debut with Maccabi Tel Aviv about Kobe's death
Tyson Chandler was clearly struggling with the news on the bench as the Rockets took on the Nuggets less than an hour after the news of Bryant’s death became public.
Brian Shaw was on the NBA TV pregame show for Rockets-Nuggets and shared his thoughts on his former teammate.
“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.”
Jay Williams fought through tears during his appearance on ESPN after Kobe’s death.
Legends of the game and players who shared the court or time in L.A. with Bryant looked back on their time with one of the league’s fiercest competitors, remembering the battles they had and friendship they shared, while offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to his family.
Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it
Prayers to his family and all the families affected.. This hurt my heart.
We all mourn the death of @kobebryant. My heart goes out to his family. May he rest in peace. 🙏
Devastated to hear the news about @kobebryant. He was the best to ever do it. Praying for the Bryant family during this difficult time. Your legacy will live forever, you inspired and transformed a lot of us 😢😥😔 pic.twitter.com/8r0faP9hX2
I had the honor to shake Kobe’s hand before my first ever NBA game. The man was a legend and that is a moment I will never forget. Prayers to his family and friends. Life is fragile. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yl1UgyrWZc
RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥
Many from outside the NBA were heartbroken by the news as well, from Tom Brady to Drake remembering the Mamba, among many others from the world of hip-hop.