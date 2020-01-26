NBA Players Past And Present Mourned The Death Of Kobe Bryant

On Sunday morning, Kobe Bryant was among five killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The 41-year-old Laker legend and future Hall of Famer’s sudden death stunned the sports world, and after the initial reaction of shock and disbelief that most everyone had, tributes and remembrances of Kobe and his legacy, both what he meant to basketball as a whole and to players individually, began pouring in.

NBA players past, present, and future, along with sports and entertainment icons, began issuing their condolences to the Bryant family and mourning his loss. Some were left speechless, while others chose to remember stories and moments they shared with Kobe. For a generation of current players, Kobe was the player they modeled themselves after, as many remembered him by noting that he’s who they wanted to be and was the inspiration for their journey to the NBA.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 this is so sad! RIP💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5ykf0drVSG — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

you wit me tonight my guy 🥺

24 🐍 x 12 😴 @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/LIQf827bjI — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

Amar’e Stoudemire was informed of Bryant’s death following a game in Israel and the emotion that overcame him was raw.

Amare Stoudemire in shock, learning during his debut with Maccabi Tel Aviv about Kobe's death (video by @BBS_4You)pic.twitter.com/YhAP0vOe1N — Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) January 26, 2020

Tyson Chandler was clearly struggling with the news on the bench as the Rockets took on the Nuggets less than an hour after the news of Bryant’s death became public.

Tyson Chandler clearly heartbroken. Not sure how these players are able to focus on the game. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/QlO0ByjsEI — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) January 26, 2020

Brian Shaw was on the NBA TV pregame show for Rockets-Nuggets and shared his thoughts on his former teammate.

“For those Kobe fans that are out there, that are feeling like I feel right now, just try and think of all the joy that he brought you.” Brian Shaw reacts to the reported passing of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Jay Williams fought through tears during his appearance on ESPN after Kobe’s death.

Jay Williams gets emotional speaking on Kobe Bryant ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uzkruplye6 — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 26, 2020

Legends of the game and players who shared the court or time in L.A. with Bryant looked back on their time with one of the league’s fiercest competitors, remembering the battles they had and friendship they shared, while offering their thoughts, prayers, and condolences to his family.