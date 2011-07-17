Kobe Bryant Nearly Followed Deron Williams; And Austin Rivers Unleashes The Beast

Deron Williams is now officially a member of the Besiktas basketball club, tweeting that he signed his contract and is headed to Turkey. This will continue to be one funny summer; We won’t believe any of this until we actually see it, until someone like Williams actually puts on another jersey and suits up. We’re skeptical … While that’s some pretty significant news, there’s perhaps an even bigger splash making the rumor rounds. DraftExpress is reporting that the same club was nearing a deal with Kobe Bryant for $450,000 a month, a 250K increase over D-Will’s deal, before a soccer match-fixing problem froze their accounts. For now they can’t sign anymore players and reportedly had a few of the team’s executives jailed over the accusations. Fishy. Josh Childress‘ recent advice is now rearing it’s ugly head: NBA players need to do their research before jumping at an offer. No word yet on what happens with Williams, but at least he knows now this isn’t the NBA. It’s dirtier, and teams are much more willing to tightrope the boundaries if it means they can get ahead of the game or land a couple of superstars. Will Kobe still sign there? Doesn’t look like it’s happening, at least not for a while. But imagine if he did? Number one, that team would be a juggernaut. Number two, it would instantly make Besiktas a huge attraction worldwide. Bryant, even though he probably isn’t the best player in the world anymore, is probably the biggest international star, someone whose face is known everywhere, from China to Spain to Turkey to Russia. The motivation is obvious … If you’re Mike Miller, you buy all new clothes, turn in the old rides, get a new place, change the sheets, pots and pans, everything. This year couldn’t have been any worse for Miller. He’s cursed. The Miami forward underwent another surgery, this time to repair his left shoulder, after he spent much of the postseason crumpled up like the Hunchback of Notre Dame. Heat fans will surely get riled up, saying once Miller gets back healthy, it’ll change everything. The only issue with that is Miller wasn’t good last year, but wasn’t any good the few years before either … While Dr. Bal Raj helped break down what exactly plantar fasciitis is last week, Tyreke Evans is saying he’s 100 percent healed. If he does revert back to his rookie year form, if DeMarcus Cousins doesn’t act like a baby, if Jimmer transitions to the pros nicely and if John Salmons gets his groove back, that team could be really exciting. Still, that’s a lot of ifs … There’s been a lot of talk about Lorenzo Brown going beastmode this offseason, and people at N.C. State are excited and expecting big things out of the sophomore this winter. Just as long as they aren’t playing Duke. He might be scared of Austin Rivers now, and we can’t blame him. Rivers put a move on Brown that was so nasty, our man nearly fell right through the floor. We can’t even really explain what Brown was doing; he was basically running the wrong way. Rivers wetted the three too … We’re out like Brown’s equilibrium.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
A backcourt of DWill n Kobe woulda been illegal…Illegal!!!
And Lorenzo didn’t get shook ‘like that’. He stumbled one way, Rivers caught it n came back to the right. Looked good, but the slow-mo reveals the truth…
Sick move! Let’s see if Rivers can live up to the hype… There’s a lot of it behind him!
Why did he stumble in the 1st place though? Because after he got stepped, dude dropped a behind the back crossover when the help came… So he DID still make him stumble.
His foot just slipped. Just good reaction time by Rivers to cross back & pop once he saw the slip.
Lorenzo Brown looked like a blind man dodging a city bus
The year before he went to the Heat (last year), Miller averaged 11, 6 and 4 while shooting 50% from the field, 48% from 3, and 82% from the line.
This year, he wasn’t all that. But don’t make it sound like he hasn’t been good for years.
Mike Miller trash.
God dammit Dime. Hyping up an Austin Rivers move that really wasn’t all that great. The dude’s foot slipped, and Rivers hit a jumper. This stuff happens all of the time where a guy gets hyped up to no end (see: Stephenson, Lance) and then doesn’t pan out and everyone goes “What happened to that guy? He was a BALLER!” Then the “he couldn’t deal with the pressure” talks start. Just let the dude play and stop trying to make a big deal out of a shot. In Rivers’ case, I think he’ll be a hell of a player though. Lance, he was just really good for a 16 year old and he’s not so good for a guy in his 20’s.
I don’t wish bad things on Mike Miller at all, poor guy has been through a ton of crap. But if your season depends on him, you are in trouble.
Damn, I woke up on the wrong side of the bed today.
It looked like Lorenzo was still moving the other way due to momentum after avoiding that pick. Nice move though by Austin.
Who cares about Austin Rivers? (yeah I said it)
Austin looks legit, but I still would like to see footage of him finishing with his left.
In the foreshadow of the NBA Lockout various NBA and NFL athletes have teamed up to create this hilarious video: [www.youtube.com]
Nah, it was a legit breakdown by Rivers. His foot “slipped” cuz he was headed the wrong direction and Rivers crossed back to his right. @#10- WHAT pick, he was on him solo…LOL…watch the “slo-mo” again, Rivers had him chasing to his left and as soon as he stepped up (in terrible defensive position) he got crossed the other way