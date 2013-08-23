Kobe Bryant Plays The Piano In New Commercial

It seems there’s nothing Kobe Bryant can’t do. In a 2013 ad for Lenovo, Bryant busted out a solo piano rendition of “Moonlight Sonata.” The Laker has mentioned in the past that Beethoven’s famous work calms him down whenever he feels stressed, and that he’s actually been playing the piano for a year. Not bad, Kobe. Not bad at all.

