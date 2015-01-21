Kobe Bryant Says He Won’t Stop Recruiting Rajon Rondo To Lakers

Mark Cuban won the battle, but Kobe Bryant thinks he can win the war. Despite Rajon Rondo being traded to the Dallas Mavericks less than a month ago, the Los Angeles Lakers legend says he won’t stop recruiting his former Boston Celtics rival until Rondo signs a contract this summer.

Via Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

While Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed confidence his club can and will sign Rondo to a new deal, Bryant told the Herald he’s not about to cease working on getting him to LA. “No way,” Bryant said. “I’m not done. I’m not stopping until he signs an extension.”

The possibility of Bryant and Rondo teaming-up first gained traction when the two shared a meal in Boston early last month. Though the Mavericks maestro claimed their meeting was nothing more than “two a**holes having breakfast,” the rumor mill was already in full swing. Around that same time came a report that the Lakers planned to chase Rondo in free agency, too.

That Bryant and Los Angeles will still do so despite the hopes of Rondo and Mavs officials that things will work out in Dallas is no surprise. The Lakers are always players in free agency, and will have ample cap space to offer Rondo and another star. That he is the rare player known to get along with Kobe surely makes Rondo extra attractive to Mitch Kupchak and company, too.

The ethical questions of a player openly recruiting an opponent who’s under contract aside, this isn’t worth much consideration – of course Los Angeles will go after Rondo come July, and of course will be involved. But have at it, Lakers fans.

