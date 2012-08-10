Kobe Bryant Welcomes Dwight Howard To L.A. On Facebook

#Kobe Bryant #Dwight Howard
08.10.12 6 years ago

While most NBA players have been using Twitter and Instagram to interact with fans, Kobe Bryant keeps it old school by using Facebook. With the big news that Dwight Howard has joined his team, Kobe took to his Facebook page to share his thoughts on the trade.

Kobe seems diplomatic, wishing Andrew Bynum well, and he genuinely seems excited that Dwight will be his teammate. Now the only question left is, is Shaq mad that Kobe calls Dwight Superman?

How many games will the Lakers win next year?

