Kobe Bryant’s Actual 81-Point Sneaker: Nike Air Zoom Kobe 1

01.24.11 8 years ago 7 Comments

Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the night Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Raptors. (If you need a refresher, CLICK HERE to watch all 81 points of destruction in three minutes.) Below, you’ll find a picture of the actual Nike Air Zoom Kobe 1 he did it in.

