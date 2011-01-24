Kobe Bryant’s Actual 81-Point Sneaker: Nike Air Zoom Kobe 1

Saturday marked the five-year anniversary of the night Kobe Bryant dropped 81 points on the Raptors. (If you need a refresher, CLICK HERE to watch all 81 points of destruction in three minutes.) Below, you’ll find a picture of the actual Nike Air Zoom Kobe 1 he did it in.
legendary shoes by a legendary player…. will this go to hall of fame as well?? lol…
It’s already there!
I still have a grey/black pair that I still wear to hoop in. They feel great!
Wrong colorway, it was actually blackmaize.
this is the correct colorway……… trust me.
@ JR.
I’ll second that, those are the shoes for sure. I remember that night pretty well…
correct colorway, maize was more of a celebration