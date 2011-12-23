Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Plays On Christmas Day

Remember the days before Kobe became Earth-bound? Remember the battles on Christmas Day with Shaq? Remember when the Lakers’ come-up was directly influenced by a young player coming into his own? Bryant says he’s playing this Sunday against Chicago, but at 33 years old and with a torn ligament in his shooting wrist, I doubt we see anything other than “old man at the Y” Kobe. But who knows, maybe we will get a throwback move. The NBA’s YouTube channel gave us a taste of his career on Christmas Day.
What do you think was his best play?
When I look at these highlights and I think about those three years wasted in his prime I can’t help but feel robbed a little.
Wish kobe was still #8, he was so entertaining back then. Now hes all about winning and usually doesnt get himself in crazy situations that allows his greatness to shine through. You couldnt predict what he was going to do next back then, nowadays i could tell you his whole game plan
Every’body’ and their game loses the battle against father time, but…just as he did against the Hornets in the first round last year, Kobe’s killer instinct inevitably results in flashes of the crazy athleticism #8 showed game in game out from time to time. That said….Kobe’s is and will remain the #1 closer in the game til he hangs em up for good!