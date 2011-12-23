Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Plays On Christmas Day

#Video #Kobe Bryant
12.23.11 7 years ago 3 Comments

Remember the days before Kobe became Earth-bound? Remember the battles on Christmas Day with Shaq? Remember when the Lakers’ come-up was directly influenced by a young player coming into his own? Bryant says he’s playing this Sunday against Chicago, but at 33 years old and with a torn ligament in his shooting wrist, I doubt we see anything other than “old man at the Y” Kobe. But who knows, maybe we will get a throwback move. The NBA’s YouTube channel gave us a taste of his career on Christmas Day.

What do you think was his best play?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP