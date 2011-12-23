Kobe Bryant’s Top 10 Plays On Christmas Day

Remember the days before Kobe became Earth-bound? Remember the battles on Christmas Day with Shaq? Remember when the Lakers’ come-up was directly influenced by a young player coming into his own? Bryant says he’s playing this Sunday against Chicago, but at 33 years old and with a torn ligament in his shooting wrist, I doubt we see anything other than “old man at the Y” Kobe. But who knows, maybe we will get a throwback move. The NBA’s YouTube channel gave us a taste of his career on Christmas Day.

What do you think was his best play?

