Bulls Point Guard Kris Dunn Is Out 4-6 Weeks With An MCL Sprain

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are off to an 0-3 start to the season and their defense has been as bad as everyone anticipated. The Bulls have a collection of individual playmakers on offense, and when they get on the same page and are hitting shots they make for a formidable group, as they’ve showed at times in each of their three games.

However, they also are severely lacking on the defensive end and when things go cold on offense, the end result can be ugly (as we saw against the Sixers). Unfortunately for the Bulls, things might get worse before they get better, as they’ll now be without their best point guard for at least a month.

Kris Dunn made his season debut on Monday night in Dallas, playing 30 minutes with nine points and seven assists on a rough offensive night, but his return was a welcome sight. Sadly, the point guard suffered a sprained MCL in his knee in the second quarter, and while he was able to continue playing in the game, its been determined he will be out for 4-6 weeks.