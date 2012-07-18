Kris Humphries Takes A Shot At Kanye West; Andray Blatche Gone In Washington

We’ve seen a few rapper vs. NBA player beefs. J.R. Smith and Joe Budden had themselves a little girl fight over Twitter, and there were recent rumors suggesting Lil Wayne and James Harden were fighting over Trina. But for the most part, the two sides have lived in harmony. Thankfully, the whole Kanye West/Kris Humphries/Kim Kardashian love triangle didn’t pop open and burst because that one actually had the potential to do some damage. Kanye certainly tried to – claiming on Twitter that he had been with Kim K while Humphries was married to her – but when has Kanye ever been anything other than a completely classless fool? When he rhymed in “Theraflu” And I’ll admit, I fell in love with Kim/’Round the same time she had fell in love wit’ him/Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thing/Lucky I ain’t have Jay drop ‘im from the team it was kind of funny, even though it would never go down that way (In reality, Jay-Z owns one percent of the Nets. In his mind, he probably owns 50 percent.). The best thing Humphries could’ve done was just say, “well, that song sucks anyways” because it does. But he waited it out and instead got a shot in yesterday in the midst of signing his two year, $24 million deal to stay with the Nets. The power forward tweeted this: “I’m up at Brooklyn! @S_C_ “lucky I didn’t have Jay drop me from the team” lol!” Not much too it, but he got his point across. As for the actual dollars, we’ve already heard numerous people complaining about how much money he’s getting. But in a sense, it really doesn’t matter. The Nets are capped out as it is, and with the contract being so short, they will still have flexibility moving forward. With old timers like Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan getting massive deals this summer, you can’t really fault Brooklyn for throwing a little cake Humphries’ way. The market value was set, and Hump is still only 27 years old. In the meantime, they add a dude who was thought to be gone to another team this summer, and seeing that he averaged 13.8 points and 11 rebounds a night this year, that’s not a bad thing. Brooklyn could use a little star power – yes, the man is a star – considering their two true superstars (Deron Williams, Joe Johnson) are probably the two most boring great players in the league … Jeremy Lin officially became a Houston Rocket last night, after the Knicks refused to match his three year, $25 million offer sheet with Houston. We were all resigned to that fate once we heard New York was also going after Raymond Felton, but it doesn’t make it any easier to swallow. Even Lin is surprised. The dude hired a new agent to maximize his potential earnings in the Big Apple, and had a number of different players say they wanted to come here to assist him. Now everyone is starting over … Keep reading to hear about what new crazy player Denver signed …