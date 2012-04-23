Kristen Mann Has the Goods (Again)

Kristen Mann‘s photo shoot for Dime #66 quickly became one of our most popular posts in recent memory. Put it this way: We were not the least bit surprised (CHECK IT OUT HERE).

It turns out that Kristen has plenty of game away from the basketball court and photography studio as well. Check out this provocative video montage that she put together in anticipation of her upcoming music release:

