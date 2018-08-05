Getty Image

The WNBA enters its final two weeks with a number of teams precariously close in the standings, which means every basket counts for teams pining for a postseason berth. That’s why Washington’s Kristi Toliver delivering a dagger to the Dallas Wings was so clutch on Sunday.

The Wings and Mystics were a win apart in the standings entering Sunday’s game, and the proceedings were just as even throughout. With the score tied at 74, Toliver essentially had the game in her hands in the final seconds.

She drove on Kaela Davis, then hit the brakes to shake free of Davis, putting up a turnaround jumper just near the baseline with the game on the line that fell true.