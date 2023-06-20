kyle kuzma
Getty Image
DimeMag

Kyle Kuzma Has Declined His Player Option And Will Hit Free Agency

For the first time in a long time, the Washington Wizards seem to be considering a complete reset of their organizational plan. After another 35-47 season that left them outside the Play-In in the East, the team has an all-new front office and a rebuild is among the options on the table.

That has changed the calculus for Washington’s top stars, as Bradley Beal has been traded to the Phoenix Suns and Kristaps Porzingis opting out of his player option and re-signing is no longer a formality. Kyle Kuzma likewise had a player option decision. although he always felt like the member of that trio most likely to opt out and truly test the waters of free agency. Sure enough, that will be the case as he declined his option on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kuzma had a solid season, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game for the Wizards, and should have interest from teams looking to add some scoring punch to their wing rotation. Exactly what market takes place for Kuzma remains to be seen, but with most of the teams with cap space being young teams looking for talent upgrades to try and take a step towards playoff contention, Kuzma could fit the bill for a number of squads.

