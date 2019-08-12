Kyle Lowry Will Not Play For Team USA Due To His Thumb Injury

08.12.19 3 hours ago

USA Basketball had whittled its roster down to 17 players after training camp in Las Vegas, with more training to come in Los Angeles, but already they’ve seen another All-Star remove himself from contention.

The story of the summer with Team USA has been the incredible number of players to turn down invites to focus on the upcoming season, one in which the league seems as open as it’s been in years. On Monday, Kyle Lowry became the latest, although his withdrawal is due to a lingering thumb injury he had surgery on following the Raptors championship run and he simply hasn’t been cleared to play yet and must take his name out of consideration.

