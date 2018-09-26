Getty Image

The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference this season and represent the East in the NBA Finals. Part of that has to do with LeBron James’ departure from the conference, but even if James had stayed in Cleveland, Boston — with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward returning — very likely would’ve passed the Cavs as the betting favorites anyways.

How long the Celtics will reign over the East as favorites may be determined by Irving. The All-Star point guard will be a free agent next summer and his departure would help close the perceived gap between Boston and Philadelphia and Toronto. We’ll find out if it actually exists come late May.

There are naturally plenty of rumors already swirling about Irving’s future, from whether he’ll look to go to New York since he’s a New Jersey native or if he’ll join forces with his buddy Jimmy Butler somewhere after he secures a trade out of Minnesota. Even with all that noise, Boston seems like the favorite to keep Irving so long as they offer the max deal he’ll command. Irving obviously won’t commit to anything right now, but his Wednesday comments to ESPN’s Rachel Nichols will make Boston fans pretty happy.