Kyrie Irving Plans To Sit Out ‘Some’ Celtics Games Before the Playoffs

03.20.19 1 min ago

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Boston Celtics, as the team that figured to be the class of the Eastern Conference in the absence of LeBron James finds itself in the middle of the playoff picture as the season comes to a close.

With homecourt advantage beyond the first round no longer a primary concern, or even a realistic goal, for the Celtics, Kyrie Irving announced his intention to de-prioritize the rest of the regular season in order to prepare his body for the postseason. Load management has been the phrase of the 2018-19 season, and Irving seems like the perfect candidate as the regular season winds down.

