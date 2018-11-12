Getty Image

The Boston Celtics entered the 2018-19 season as the betting favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. While that is still certainly a possibility given the team’s depth and talent, things haven’t gone according to plan for Brad Stevens and company and Boston’s struggles reached new heights on Sunday evening.

The Celtics dropped a second straight game, losing on the road in Portland, and star point guard Kyrie Irving expressed his displeasure in speaking to the media following the contest. While there was plenty to sift through with Irving’s comments, it was noteworthy that he indicated the “excitement is done” in Boston and that the team simply isn’t as good right now as originally expected.

“We needed this,” Irving said, via Tom Westerholm of Mass Live. “We’re not as good as we think we are. I said it at the beginning of the season. The excitement is done. It’s real basketball now, so it’s not just about the potential of the team or where we’ll be at the end of the season. It’s right now and taking care of what presently is in front of us.”

At 7-6, it is far too early for full-fledged panic surrounding the Celtics but, as Irving also noted, the team’s talent is much better than its record at the moment.

“We come out and clearly we outmatch teams at dang near every position,” Irving said. “We have a lot of good players. And when I say outmatch, I mean in terms of the groups we have out there we pretty much have a mismatch every time out there down the floor. So it comes with discipline. It comes with understanding. It comes with experience of just being on a team like this. We can’t have empty possessions, so whoever is shooting the shot, if they feel like it’s a great shot, then we all have to feel comfortable with it.”