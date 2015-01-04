Kyrie Irving Exits Cavs Loss Early With Back Pain; Out For Tomorrow’s Game

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After leaving early in his team’s 109-90 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks today, Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of Cleveland’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday due to a sore lower back.

The reigning All-Star Game MVP left Sunday afternoon’s contest midway through the third quarter and never returned. He finished with six points on 2-of-9 shooting in 25 minutes of play versus Dallas.

Irving told reporters after the game that he originally tweaked his back during Friday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets and re-aggravated it during a fall against the Mavericks. Coach David Blatt said that he’s unconcerned that his point guard will suffer long-term effects from the injury.

Via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving exited Sunday’s 109-90 loss to the Dallas Mavericks early because of tightness in his lower back and will not travel with the Cavs for their game Monday in Philadelphia, according to the team. Irving will stay back in Cleveland to rehabilitate his back, which is an injury he said he’s never dealt with before in his career. “I’m just in a lot of pain right now,” Irving said. “Just have spasms, tightness. I have to do what I can to get better…” “Long term no, but short term, certainly yes,” Blatt said when asked if he was concerned about Irving’s injury. “Certainly short term it’s a worry.”

19-15 Cleveland is reeling from more than just a wins and losses perspective. The health bug has bitten the Cavs, too.

Anderson Varejao was lost to a season-ending achilles tear before Christmas, and LeBron James is currently sidelined with strains to his knee and back. Kevin Love, who scored 30 points in today’s defeat, missed last Wednesday’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks due to a sore back of his own, too.

Cleveland has gone just 2-5 since a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 23 made them a season-best seven games above .500. Monday’s matchup in Philadelphia begins a stretch containing six road games over its next seven contests – including battles with the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Clippers.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.