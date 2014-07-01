Irving Agrees To Maximum Extension With Cavs

#Kyrie Irving #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.01.14

Next step, LeBron James? Multiple reports say that Kyrie Irving has agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It seemed a deal between the sides was imminent earlier today when news broke that Cleveland officials were flying to New Jersey to present Irving with a maximum contract offer at midnight. In today’s NBA, players on rookie contracts will remain with the teams that drafted them if the organization wants it that way. And despite rampant rumors over the past year of mutual discord between Irving and the Cavs, logic from player and team won out in the end.

Cleveland drafted Andrew Wiggins last week. They just re-signed Kyrie Irving. Who will be the cherry on top to its offseason? The Cavs have some big ideas ideas in that regard; securing Irving for the long-haul is a crucial step in assuring the viability of those plans.

Are you surprised that Irving re-upped with Cleveland?

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2014 Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGLatest News

