Irving Agrees To Maximum Extension With Cavs

Next step, LeBron James? Multiple reports say that Kyrie Irving has agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

I'm here for the long haul Cleveland!!! and I'm ecstatic!! Super excited and blessed to be here and apart of something special.#ClevelandKID — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) July 1, 2014

Looking forward to the next 6 years of @KyrieIrving in CLE. Just shook hands &intend to sign on the 10th.Cant be more excited about @cavs… — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) July 1, 2014

Kyrie Irving intends to sign 5-year, $90 million extension with the Cavaliers, league source tells Yahoo Sports. Commitment came in meeting. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 1, 2014

Agent Jeff Wechsler tells Yahoo: "Kyrie is looking forward to growing with the organization and city of Cleveland over next six years." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojYahooNBA) July 1, 2014

Cavs GM David Griffin, Coach David Blatt & asst Ty Lue all w/Gilbert at meeting w/Irving. Cavs' group was "very impressive," per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2014

It seemed a deal between the sides was imminent earlier today when news broke that Cleveland officials were flying to New Jersey to present Irving with a maximum contract offer at midnight. In today’s NBA, players on rookie contracts will remain with the teams that drafted them if the organization wants it that way. And despite rampant rumors over the past year of mutual discord between Irving and the Cavs, logic from player and team won out in the end.

Cleveland drafted Andrew Wiggins last week. They just re-signed Kyrie Irving. Who will be the cherry on top to its offseason? The Cavs have some big ideas ideas in that regard; securing Irving for the long-haul is a crucial step in assuring the viability of those plans.

Are you surprised that Irving re-upped with Cleveland?

