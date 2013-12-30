Video: Kyrie Irving’s Game-Tying Three-Pointer With Klay Thompson Draped All Over Him

12.29.13 5 years ago

Down three points, 99-96, with 16.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter Sunday night, Cavs guard Kyrie Irving was in the unenviable position of having to create an open three-pointer with his defender, Klay Thompson, all over him beyond the arc. But he got enough daylight to get a shot away, which ripped the twine as it fell through.

Thompson is a tougher defender than he gets credit for as on-half of the Splash Brothers, and Irving had his hands full getting an open look. But Irving’s offense â€” a crossover, followed by the pump-fake that got Thompson to bite â€” was better than Thompson’s defense, and the Cavs forced OT at the Q.

But with under 20 seconds remaining in OT, and the Dubs up by two, Stephen Curry hit a step-back jumper over Anderson Varejao to effectively seal the game for Golden State. Kyrie’s regulation heroics â€” as they’ve increasingly been of late â€” were all for naught.

[Video via frank den]

