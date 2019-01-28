Getty Image

Kyrie Irving‘s first feature-length film, Uncle Drew, was essentially a Pepsi ad that became a movie. So perhaps it’s fitting that his second will be an oral history turned into a horror movie.

The Boston Celtics star is getting back into acting, and apparently his second starring role will also include a hoops element. Variety reported on Monday that Irving has signed on to an untitled project about the famed haunted hotel in Oklahoma City that NBA teams somewhat regularly stay in.

Imagine Entertainment has preemptively optioned an upcoming Players’ Tribune article, an oral history of experiences from NBA stars who have stayed at the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City. The hotel is frequented by traveling NBA teams, but some players refuse to stay there because of its reputation. The hotel was opened in 1911 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Irving told Variety that he has his own history with the hotel, which is why he was interested in the project.

“Having had my own interesting experiences at the Skirvin Hotel, I connected with this idea immediately,” said Irving.