Back in June, it was revealed that the dynamic point guard for the Cavs, Kyrie Irving, would be on the cover of the EA Sports’ NBA LIVE 14 for Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Today, EA Sports revealed what the cover will look like for the much-anticipated 2014 version of the game, which is set to hit stores this fall.

