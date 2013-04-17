Kyrie Irving Tells The Secrets Of How He Became One Of The Best Players In The NBA

Kyrie Irving didn’t have the typical childhood of a NBA star. He was born in Australia, moved to the States when he was two years old, and watched his mother die from organ failure due to a blood infection when he was only four. Kyrie tried to focus himself through basketball, using unique drills to become ambidextrous, and developing a wicked handle by covering the basketball with slick bags to heighten his touch. Watch him in this “Inside Access” video from Nike, where he spills the beans on what helped him become one of the best young players in the world.

