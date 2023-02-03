kyrie irving lebron james
Getty Image
DimeMag

Report: The Lakers Are Unsurprisingly Among The Teams Expected To Be Interested In Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Multiple reports indicate that talks on a contract extension between the Nets and Irving did not go the way the All-Star guard wanted, and as a result, he told the team he’d like to go elsewhere.

This raises the question: Which teams are interested in making a run at Irving? According to a number of reports, the Los Angeles Lakers want to renew their pursuit of the mercurial guard from over the summer, while the Dallas Mavericks view him as a backcourt partner for Luka Doncic and the Phoenix Suns believe he would be a good addition to their roster.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that the Lakers are expected to chase Irving, and added that he has remained interested in joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Back in the summer, the Lakers were a popular potential landing spot for Irving when it appeared that the Nets were going to blow things up in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request. While Durant eventually withdrew his trade request, it appears Los Angeles has stayed ready in the event the possibility of acquiring Irving popped up, even if they will have some competition for his services.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of January 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×