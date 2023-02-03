Kyrie Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, just six days before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Multiple reports indicate that talks on a contract extension between the Nets and Irving did not go the way the All-Star guard wanted, and as a result, he told the team he’d like to go elsewhere.

This raises the question: Which teams are interested in making a run at Irving? According to a number of reports, the Los Angeles Lakers want to renew their pursuit of the mercurial guard from over the summer, while the Dallas Mavericks view him as a backcourt partner for Luka Doncic and the Phoenix Suns believe he would be a good addition to their roster.

The Lakers and Mavericks are among the teams Brooklyn is expected to engage in Kyrie Irving trade talks as next Thursday's 3 PM ET trade deadline approaches, league sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for Brooklyn Nets All-Star starter Kyrie Irving, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2023

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN confirmed that the Lakers are expected to chase Irving, and added that he has remained interested in joining forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

ESPN Sources: Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving has not shared a list of preferred teams, but he has maintained an interest in the Lakers. LA is expected to be among the teams that’ll explore a possible trade with the Nets. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 3, 2023

Back in the summer, the Lakers were a popular potential landing spot for Irving when it appeared that the Nets were going to blow things up in the aftermath of Kevin Durant’s trade request. While Durant eventually withdrew his trade request, it appears Los Angeles has stayed ready in the event the possibility of acquiring Irving popped up, even if they will have some competition for his services.