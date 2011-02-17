L.A. Confidential: Dime Has You Covered For All-Star Weekend

02.17.11 8 years ago 3 Comments

Once a year, everyone in the basketball world is in one place. And after a snowy Dallas last year, I don’t think anyone was complaining when the next city on deck for NBA All-Star Weekend was L.A. While most of the Dime crew arrived earlier this week, I got in yesterday from New York and couldn’t be more excited for what’s about to go down.

For the next few days, we’ll be bringing you exclusive, behind-the-scenes coverage of the NBA’s elite. From the practices to the contests to the games, from the parties to the sneakers to the girls, DimeMag.com will be the place for All-Star coverage this weekend. Want to meet your favorite player during an appearance? Find out here. Want to know where to cop the jerseys and sneakers you see on the court? We’ve got you covered. And if you have any questions for guys that are out here, just let us know in the comments below. We’ll do the best to get them answered.

Stay tuned!

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSALL STARDimeMag

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 14 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP